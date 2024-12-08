UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 183.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.