UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Maximus worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 609.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 213.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MMS opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.