UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 816,546 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.4% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 74,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $649,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

