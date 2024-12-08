UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,073 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.60% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 46.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.