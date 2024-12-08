UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aspen Aerogels worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.34 and a beta of 2.11. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

