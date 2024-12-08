UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 430.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,288 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 141,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after acquiring an additional 452,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBGS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

