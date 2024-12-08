UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,486,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.1 %

UAL stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

