UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $10.61 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RH by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH opened at $376.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $398.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.67.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.73.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

