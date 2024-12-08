UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.12% of Globant worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Globant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $229.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.78. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.