UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after buying an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

