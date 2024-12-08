UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $11 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,946 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 147.25%.

In other American Assets Trust news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $853,316.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

