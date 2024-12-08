UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 875,836 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.89 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

