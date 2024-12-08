UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,020 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $231,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 382.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. BCE’s payout ratio is 4,228.57%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

