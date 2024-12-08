UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $12.94 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

