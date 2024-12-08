UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.26. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.