UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $13.95 Million Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,229 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Permian Resources worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8,360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $7,142,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 402,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,116 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

