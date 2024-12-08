UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $14.05 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after buying an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,852,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The trade was a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,270. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.