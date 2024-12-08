UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,277 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

