UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Melius Research began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

