UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FirstService worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

FirstService Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

