UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,192 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.