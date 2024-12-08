UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cabot by 571.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,363,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,649,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,099.25. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $96,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,190 shares of company stock worth $5,751,534. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Cabot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

