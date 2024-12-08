UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 5,899 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Spire by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Spire by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Spire by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Spire by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 123,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SR opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Spire Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $3.14 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. Spire’s payout ratio is 70.07%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $178,504.25. This trade represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.