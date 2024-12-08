UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 13,829 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

UFPI stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

