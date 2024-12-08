UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 15,035 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 765,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,711,000 after buying an additional 541,176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 249,967 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 230,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.9 %

NFG opened at $61.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $65.06.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.