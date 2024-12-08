UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 19,108 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,108 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.27% of Hexcel worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hexcel by 30.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HXL opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

