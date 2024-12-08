UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

