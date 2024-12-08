UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 35,503 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.22% of Portland General Electric worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This trade represents a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

