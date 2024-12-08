UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 79 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.30% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,987.86 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,874.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,795.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.