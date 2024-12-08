UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 8,523 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $3.00 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 533.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

