UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 9,366 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of Casella Waste Systems worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 950,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.75, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

