UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.37% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $868,924.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,950. The trade was a 85.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $205,072.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,405. This trade represents a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,750. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

