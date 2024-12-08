UBS Group Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.80%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

