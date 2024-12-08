UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 24.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $27.72 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

