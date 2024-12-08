UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017,269 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 226.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PATH opened at $14.81 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Report on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.