UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 7,660,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 9,545,138 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $14.95.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 236.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 60.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 61.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
