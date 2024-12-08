UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 7,660,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 9,545,138 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 236.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 60.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 61.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.