Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

