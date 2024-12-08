Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.65. Unisys shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 376,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Unisys Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $488.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Unisys’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 127.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 71,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Unisys by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

