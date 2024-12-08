UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $675.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $605.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $549.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $505.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,742,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 9,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 124.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,061,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,884,019,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

