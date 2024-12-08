Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Uniti Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UNIT stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.35. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNIT

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.