Veracyte’s (VCYT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Veracyte stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.20 and a beta of 1.69. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $215,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,804.57. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $787,542. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

