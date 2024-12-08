VF (NYSE:VFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

VF Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. VF has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VF will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. VF’s payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in VF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.