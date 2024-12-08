Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

