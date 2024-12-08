Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

