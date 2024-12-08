Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

