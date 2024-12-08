VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.34.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,568 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in VTEX by 2,128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 533,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VTEX by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 338,527 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 315,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

