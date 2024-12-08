WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WaFd were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WaFd by 100.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 35.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Stock Up 0.3 %

WAFD opened at $35.93 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WaFd news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,532.08. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WaFd

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.