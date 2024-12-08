Walleye Capital LLC Buys 17,986 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 146,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after buying an additional 1,067,409 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 866,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.