Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 27,866 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $2,198,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

