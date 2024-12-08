Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,806 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth about $9,619,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the third quarter worth about $7,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TORM by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Price Performance

TORM stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

TORM Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

